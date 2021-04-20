One Pridecast Episode 110: Mike O'Hara's Mock Draft

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara break down Mike's mock draft and preview the draft.
The highlights include:
- 1:46 - a Mike O'Hara story from the vault
- 3:25 - biggest storylines the week before the draft
- 5:36 - whether the Lions are interested in a QB in the top 10
- 9:06 - the quarterback class in this year's draft
- 11:33 - Mike's mock draft QB selections
- 13:42 - breaking down OT Penei Sewell
- 15:24 - breaking down TE Kyle Pitts
- 17:47 - Mike's pick at No. 7 for the Lions
- 19:20 - Tori's pick at No. 7 for the Lions
- 22:50 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
- 24:08 - what the Lions might target on day 2 and 3
