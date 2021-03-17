One Pridecast Episode 109: Duce Staley talks his role as assistant head coach

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley about his new role and the chemistry on the coaching staff.
The highlights include:
- 0:44 - what's different about Staley's role as assistant head coach
- 5:37 - his thoughts on creating a path to success for minority candidates
- 8:50 - the coaching staff's role during free agency
- 13:41 - combining all the different styles of coaching on the staff
- 15:37 - the uniqueness of having a coaching staff with so many former players
- 17:50 - who would win in a 1 on 1 of former players on the coaching staff
- 19:28 - what it takes to build chemistry in the building
- 22:57 - what to expect from the offense this year
- 24:05 - getting to know Staley off the field
