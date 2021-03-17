Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 109: Duce Staley talks his role as assistant head coach

Mar 16, 2021 at 08:30 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley about his new role and the chemistry on the coaching staff.

The highlights include:

  • 0:44 - what's different about Staley's role as assistant head coach
  • 5:37 - his thoughts on creating a path to success for minority candidates
  • 8:50 - the coaching staff's role during free agency
  • 13:41 - combining all the different styles of coaching on the staff
  • 15:37 - the uniqueness of having a coaching staff with so many former players
  • 17:50 - who would win in a 1 on 1 of former players on the coaching staff
  • 19:28 - what it takes to build chemistry in the building
  • 22:57 - what to expect from the offense this year
  • 24:05 - getting to know Staley off the field

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 108: Chris Spielman talks culture shift in Detroit

Tori Petry talks with Lions Legend and special assistant to chairman and president & CEO Chris Spielman about the culture shift he's helping to bring about in Detroit.
news

One Pridecast Episode 107: Breaking down offseason news

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the Stafford trade report, Dan Campbell's coaching staff and Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame election.
news

One Pridecast Episode 106: Senior Bowl week with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller

Tori Petry talks with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller at the Senior Bowl about the Lions' offseason changes, Senior Bowl players to watch and draft predictions.
news

One Pridecast Episode 105: 2020 Season Review

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at what worked and what didn't in the 2020 season and look ahead to the team's head coach and GM search.
news

One Pridecast Episode 104: Week 17

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about New Years lessons and resolutions for the Lions as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

One Pridecast Episode 103: Week 16

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 102: Week 15

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions hiring former LB Chris Spielman as a special assistant, the team's Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers and their Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 101: Week 14

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears and their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 100: Week 13

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' coaching and GM change after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans and their Week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
news

One Pridecast: Episode 99: Week 12 Thanksgiving

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers and their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 98: Week 11

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 10 win over the Washington Football Team and their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
