One Pridecast Episode 106: Senior Bowl week with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller

Jan 27, 2021 at 09:02 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller at the Senior Bowl about the Lions' offseason changes, Senior Bowl players to watch and draft predictions.

The highlights include:

  • 1:28 - why hiring Brad Holmes means the Lions want to build through the draft
  • 2:23 - why Miller had Dan Campbell on his list of future NFL head coaches for the last few years
  • 4:49 - the staff Campbell is building
  • 6:01 - why bringing in Ray Agnew and John Dorsey is important
  • 7:37 - the Lions and Matthew Stafford looking to part ways this offseason
  • 8:37 - breaking down the quarterbacks in this year's draft
  • 14:41 - other positions the Lions could target in this draft
  • 15:53 - players to watch from the Senior Bowl
  • 17:09 - predictions for the Lions at No. 7 in this year's draft

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

