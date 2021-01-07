One Pridecast Episode 105: 2020 Season Review

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at what worked and what didn't in the 2020 season and look ahead to the team's head coach and GM search.
The highlights include:
- 1:53 - what's going into the Lions' GM and coaching search
- 4:01 - why the Lions aren't committed to hiring a GM first
- 8:28 - the qualities the team is looking for in their next hires
- 11:44 - summing up the 2020 season
- 16:02 - best parts of the season
- 19:42 - low points of the season
- 23: 00 - building blocks for the future
