One Pridecast Episode 103: Week 16

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The highlights include:
- 0:28 - Mike explains the origins of his iconic holiday moose sweater
- 3:01 - Christmas traditions covering the NFL season during the holidays
- 5:36 - COVID protocols and coaching changes during Christmas week
- 7:49 - the 3 Lions who made the Pro Bowl
- 10:58 - Stafford's toughness in the game against the Titans
- 13:08 - the no-look touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr.
- 17:58 - challenges of facing the Bucs offense this weekend
- 21:54 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
