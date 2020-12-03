One Pridecast Episode 100: Week 13

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' coaching and GM change after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans and their Week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
The highlights include:
- 0:36 - why the Lions made a change at head coach and GM after Thanksgiving
- 8:50 - where the change leaves them for the final 5 games
- 11:35 - Darrell Bevell's new role as interim head coach
- 17:05 - Mike's charity challenge idea for Tori
- 19:15 - what the Lions need to do to defeat the Bears
- 22:33 - how the defense could look different with Cory Undlin at the helm
- 24:29 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.