Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 21: Jason Cabinda, fullback & future sports broadcaster

On this episode of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers sits down with Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda. The two discuss Jason's start in football, his time at Penn State, his position change once in the NFL and answer questions from fans.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 49: Cam Davis & Alim McNeill talk Lions defensive line as OTAs begin
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions assistant defensive line coach Cameron Davis and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 20: Heading home to Kansas City with Charles Harris
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 48: Tracy Walker on Lions' 2023 schedule release & opener at Chiefs
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions safety Tracy Walker III to discuss the 2023 schedule.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 47: Lions GM Brad Holmes breaks down Detroit's 2023 NFL Draft Class
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Brad Holmes to discuss the 2023 NFL Draft.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 19: Navigating NFL Life with the Deckers
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions tackle Taylor Decker and his wife, Kyndra.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 46: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell help recap Lions' 2023 NFL Draft
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Draft with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 45: Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers & Kerby Joseph preview NFL Draft
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 NFL Draft with Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers and Kerby Joseph.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 18: Detroit Lions launch Women of the Lions
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with four female staff members from across the organization to discuss the launch of Women of the Lions.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 44: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons, sign Marvin Jones Jr.
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the Jeff Okudah trade and more.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Dan Campbell at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings.