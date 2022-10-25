Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 8: Dan Churchill, chef and author

On this week's episode of Off the Record, Dannie is joined by Dan Churchill, an Australian chef, author, and co-founder of Charley St NYC, a restaurant in New York that pays homage to Dan's roots. Chef Dan teaches the rookies of the Detroit Lions how to cook pasta dishes and the importance of being able to cook up healthy food. He sheds light on how his family started his love for cooking, his rugby background and why he took the performance nutrition route of cooking. Dan also breaks down coffee culture in Australia and his plant-based products.