Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 7: Jackie Schuler, sports reporter and wife of Josh Schuler

Oct 18, 2022 at 07:35 AM

On this week's episode of Off the Record, Dannie chats with one of the first team reporters in the NFL, Jackie Schuler. At age 23, the Georgia native was hired by the New England Patriots. After stops back at home working in sports reporting, Jackie now goes by "Mom" after welcoming twins this year with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Josh Schuler. Jackie discusses her IVF journey and the support she and husband Josh received from Head Coach Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 2:00: Jackie on her time with the New England Patriots as their team reporter and then her transition back home to report on sports, plus her "why" on getting into the industry.
  • 12:00: Jackie breaks down the transition from sports television to digital media, and her experience in social media.
  • 15:00 Jackie talks how she met Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Detroit Lions and husband, Josh Schuler.
  • 21:00 Jackie discusses her pregnancy journey and her experience with IVF that brought them their twin babies earlier this year.

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 21: Where do the Lions stand heading into the bye?

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Dannie Rogers to discuss the state of the Lions as the team heads into their Week 6 bye.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 6: Dannie Rogers answers fan questions

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down to answer fan questions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 2022 Week 5 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Reynolds talks top-ranked Lions offense heading into Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by wide receiver Josh Reynolds and ESPN's Mike Reiss.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 5: Mojo in the Morning

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mojo in the Morning, local radio host.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 4 with linebacker Josh Woods and The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 4: Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 3 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 3 with Michael Brockers, Demetrius Taylor and the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Mark Craig

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist.

