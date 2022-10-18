Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 7: Jackie Schuler, sports reporter and wife of Josh Schuler

On this week's episode of Off the Record, Dannie chats with one of the first team reporters in the NFL, Jackie Schuler. At age 23, the Georgia native was hired by the New England Patriots. After stops back at home working in sports reporting, Jackie now goes by "Mom" after welcoming twins this year with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Josh Schuler. Jackie discusses her IVF journey and the support she and husband Josh received from Head Coach Dan Campbell.
Highlights include:
- 2:00: Jackie on her time with the New England Patriots as their team reporter and then her transition back home to report on sports, plus her "why" on getting into the industry.
- 12:00: Jackie breaks down the transition from sports television to digital media, and her experience in social media.
- 15:00 Jackie talks how she met Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Detroit Lions and husband, Josh Schuler.
- 21:00 Jackie discusses her pregnancy journey and her experience with IVF that brought them their twin babies earlier this year.