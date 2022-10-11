Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 6: Dannie Rogers answers fan questions

- This week Dannie is solo on the pod! She answers fan questions sent in on Twitter for behind-the-scenes on broadcasting and reporting for the Detroit Lions.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 2022 Week 5 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Reynolds talks top-ranked Lions offense heading into Week 5
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by wide receiver Josh Reynolds and ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 5: Mojo in the Morning
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mojo in the Morning, local radio host.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 4 with linebacker Josh Woods and The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 4: Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 3 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 3 with Michael Brockers, Demetrius Taylor and the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Mark Craig
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 36-27 Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders.