Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist

On episode three of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers sits down with one of her first mentors in the sports broadcasting industry, Jeff Chadiha. The NFL.com senior writer and reporter is an Ypsilanti, Michigan native who grew up idolizing the 1991 Detroit Lions. Chadiha would become one of the state's highly touted high school football players and would receive a scholarship to play football at Michigan State University. A torn ACL his senior year upended those plans and the Spartans rescinded his offer. Chadiha would head out west to the University of Wyoming before transferring home to the University of Michigan and starting his first job in writing with the Ann Arbor News. He would report on crimes and homicides in the city before the San Francisco Examiner called and his career would take off—with stops at Sports Illustrated and ESPN before landing at NFL Network.