Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist

On episode three of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers sits down with one of her first mentors in the sports broadcasting industry, Jeff Chadiha. The NFL.com senior writer and reporter is an Ypsilanti, Michigan native who grew up idolizing the 1991 Detroit Lions. Chadiha would become one of the state's highly touted high school football players and would receive a scholarship to play football at Michigan State University. A torn ACL his senior year upended those plans and the Spartans rescinded his offer. Chadiha would head out west to the University of Wyoming before transferring home to the University of Michigan and starting his first job in writing with the Ann Arbor News. He would report on crimes and homicides in the city before the San Francisco Examiner called and his career would take off—with stops at Sports Illustrated and ESPN before landing at NFL Network.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 Postgame Breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 36-27 Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Malcolm Rodriguez talks NFL debut and John Keim previews Week 2
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 2 with Malcolm Rodriguez and ESPN's John Keim.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 2: Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Week 1 Postgame Breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 16: Lions vs. Eagles preview plus a 2022 NFC North breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the 2022 Detroit Lions season and this Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles!
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 1: HARD KNOCKS Director Shannon Furman
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Shannon Furman, director of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 15: Breaking down the Lions' 53-man roster
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 3 Postgame Breakdown
In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the preseason.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss the expectations for the offensive line in 2022.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown
In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.