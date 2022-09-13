Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 2: Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie highlights Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter, Larra Overton. The former Indiana University track and field captain competed at two national championships with a competitive mindset stemming for her parents, who were both coaches while she was growing up. Larra talks getting her start in the industry with Big Ten Network and working her way up to Indianapolis where she would meet her husband and continues to build her career for the last decade. Off the Record with Dannie Rogers is a new Lions podcast where Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers shares the stories of people in and around the NFL and Lions franchise.