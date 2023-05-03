Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 19: Navigating NFL Life with the Deckers

May 03, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions left tackle Taylor Decker and his wife, Kyndra. The Deckers discuss why their offseason home is in Arizona, what it's like becoming parents during an NFL season and more!

