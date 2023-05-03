Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 19: Navigating NFL Life with the Deckers

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions left tackle Taylor Decker and his wife, Kyndra. The Deckers discuss why their offseason home is in Arizona, what it's like becoming parents during an NFL season and more!
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 46: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell help recap Lions' 2023 NFL Draft
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Draft with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 45: Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers & Kerby Joseph preview NFL Draft
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 NFL Draft with Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers and Kerby Joseph.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 18: Detroit Lions launch Women of the Lions
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with four female staff members from across the organization to discuss the launch of Women of the Lions.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 44: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons, sign Marvin Jones Jr.
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the Jeff Okudah trade and more.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Dan Campbell at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 42: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Glasgow, Moore & Badgley sign with Lions
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four more of the Lions' free agent signings.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Lions' free agency acquisitions.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: NFL Combine recap & potential fits for Lions in free agency
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Combine and looks at some free agents that may interest the Lions.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps media sessions and is joined by Ben Solak at the 2023 NFL Combine.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row
On this week's Thursday episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has more content from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.