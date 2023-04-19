Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 18: Detroit Lions launch Women of the Lions

Apr 19, 2023 at 07:07 AM

During Women's History Month in March, the Detroit Lions launched a women's employee resource group called Women of the Lions. Dannie Rogers sits down with four female staff members from across the organization to discuss more!

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 44: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons, sign Marvin Jones Jr.

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the Jeff Okudah trade and more.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Dan Campbell at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 42: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Glasgow, Moore & Badgley sign with Lions

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four more of the Lions' free agent signings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Lions' free agency acquisitions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: NFL Combine recap & potential fits for Lions in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Combine and looks at some free agents that may interest the Lions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps media sessions and is joined by Ben Solak at the 2023 NFL Combine.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row

On this week's Thursday episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has more content from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 37: Ben Johnson on returning to Detroit & his expectations for 2023

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 17: Pro Bowlers St. Brown, Goff and Ragnow in Las Vegas

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie takes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow on the Las Vegas High Roller.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 36: Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers & more from Radio Row

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman takes the podcast to Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 35: 2023 Senior Bowl special with Ray Agnew, Shaun Dion Hamilton & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is on site in Mobile, Alabama for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Advertising