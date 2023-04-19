Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 18: Detroit Lions launch Women of the Lions

During Women's History Month in March, the Detroit Lions launched a women's employee resource group called Women of the Lions. Dannie Rogers sits down with four female staff members from across the organization to discuss more!
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 44: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons, sign Marvin Jones Jr.
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the Jeff Okudah trade and more.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Dan Campbell at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 42: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Glasgow, Moore & Badgley sign with Lions
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four more of the Lions' free agent signings.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Lions' free agency acquisitions.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: NFL Combine recap & potential fits for Lions in free agency
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Combine and looks at some free agents that may interest the Lions.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps media sessions and is joined by Ben Solak at the 2023 NFL Combine.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row
On this week's Thursday episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has more content from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 37: Ben Johnson on returning to Detroit & his expectations for 2023
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 17: Pro Bowlers St. Brown, Goff and Ragnow in Las Vegas
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie takes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow on the Las Vegas High Roller.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 36: Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers & more from Radio Row
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman takes the podcast to Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.