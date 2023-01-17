Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 16: Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder

On this episode of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers sits with Sherelle Hogan, a Detroit native and founder of the Pure Heart Foundation. Through Sherelle's traumatic childhood experience of having both parents incarcerated, she has become an advocate for children of incarcerated parents. She founded the Pure Heart Foundation to bridge the gap and create opportunities for children who are often forgotten. The Detroit native partnered with the Detroit Lions as the first recipient of the Lions' Inspire Change Award.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 34: Lions finish 9-8 - 2022 season wrap-up & offseason preview
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark wrap up the 2022 season after the Lions' Week 18 win.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 15: Mike Tirico, NBC Sports & Sunday Night Football
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mike Tirico, the voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 33: Mike Tirico, Jamaal Williams preview Lions on Sunday Night Football
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Packers with NBC's Mike Tirico, Packers.com's Mike Spofford, Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions win, defeat Chicago Bears 41-10 | Week 17 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 41-10 Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 32: Alim McNeill talks energy at Ford Field ahead of Lions vs. Bears
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Bears with Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic and Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 31: Taylor Decker breaks down Lions locker room culture, O-Line play
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's matchup against the Panthers with Darrin Gantt and Lions tackle Taylor Decker.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-17 Week 15 win over the New York Jets.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 30: Jared Goff talks Lions' turnaround, previews Week 15 at Jets
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with SNY's Connor Rogers and Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 14: Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-23 Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.