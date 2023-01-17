Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 16: Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder

On this episode of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers sits with Sherelle Hogan, a Detroit native and founder of the Pure Heart Foundation. Through Sherelle's traumatic childhood experience of having both parents incarcerated, she has become an advocate for children of incarcerated parents. She founded the Pure Heart Foundation to bridge the gap and create opportunities for children who are often forgotten. The Detroit native partnered with the Detroit Lions as the first recipient of the Lions' Inspire Change Award.