Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 15: Mike Tirico, NBC Sports & Sunday Night Football

In this episode of Off the Record, Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers sits down with the Mike Tirico, the voice of Sunday Night Football. The two discuss Tirico's start in the broadcasting industry, his time in college at Syracuse University and WAER Radio and Tirico gives advice to young broadcasters.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 33: Mike Tirico, Jamaal Williams preview Lions on Sunday Night Football
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Packers with NBC's Mike Tirico, Packers.com's Mike Spofford, Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions win, defeat Chicago Bears 41-10 | Week 17 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 41-10 Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 32: Alim McNeill talks energy at Ford Field ahead of Lions vs. Bears
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Bears with Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic and Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 31: Taylor Decker breaks down Lions locker room culture, O-Line play
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's matchup against the Panthers with Darrin Gantt and Lions tackle Taylor Decker.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-17 Week 15 win over the New York Jets.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 30: Jared Goff talks Lions' turnaround, previews Week 15 at Jets
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with SNY's Connor Rogers and Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 14: Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-23 Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 29: Alex Anzalone previews Lions' big game against Minnesota Vikings
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 13: Dannie answers fan questions
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie answers more of your questions submitted on social media.