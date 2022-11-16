Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 11: Lomas Brown, Super Bowl champion and Lions legend

On this episode of Off the Record, Dannie sits down to chat with her Detroit Lions LIVE: Postgame analyst, Lomas Brown. They talk how Lomas was always a "big fella," how he started playing football later in high school and why he chose the Florida Gators over The U. Lomas also breaks down his relationship with one of the greatest of all time, Barry Sanders, and what it was like to block for him.
Highlights include:
- 8:00: Lomas remembers his first snow experience in Detroit after living in Miami and the minivan that got him to and from practice each day.
- 10:00: Lomas talks owning his smoothie shop in Detroit while he was a player and where he met his wife.
- 12:00: Lomas on never playing organized sports until his sophomore year of high school, when his principal signed him up for varsity football.
- 30:00: Lomas shares what gift the Detroit Lions offensive line gave to Barry Sanders and Lomas' favorite Lions memory.