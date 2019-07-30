O'HARA: Zenner's offseason gains could lead to bigger role in run game

Zach Zenner added a little weight in this year's offseason workouts in what he calls "maintenance" to continue the training program he undertook last year to get bigger and stronger.

If the opportunity comes his way – and it might – getting bigger could prepare Zenner to take on a bigger role in the Detroit Lions' running game.

There wasn't a major weight gain for Zenner, but little things can add up to produce big results, especially with added emphasis on the running game under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and head coach Matt Patricia's desire to have a more physical team.

The added weight has put in him "in the 220 to 225-pound range," Zenner told reporters in training camp.

"I think this is the biggest I've been," Zenner said. "Not by a lot. It sort of just happened with the training.

"If you can stay lean and fast, bigger is better. We want to run the ball. We want to run the ball effectively. That's a big part of Coach Patricia's mindset and Coach Bevell's mindset.