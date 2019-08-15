O'HARA: Stafford back to running the offense this week 

Patricia has not made public his plan for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans at NRG Stadium, but if he follows last year's rotation, Stafford will start and play a possession or two.

On the surface, giving a starting quarterback a couple of days of rest doesn't seem like a big deal.

But when it's Stafford, who has a warrior-quarterback mentality and a feeling of personal responsibility to lead his team no matter when or what, it at least raises questions that need to be answered. After all, Stafford has started all 128 regular season games and three playoff games in an iron-man streak that began on opening day of 2011.

Patricia presented him with the plan to take a rest in camp, Stafford said.

"It was good," Stafford said. "It was good to see things from afar. Coach Patricia and I talked about it awhile back. As always, it's hard for me to take a little bit of a back seat. It was good for me.

"It's not easy for me, but it's probably good for me in the long run. It's something the coaches and Coach Patricia and I talked about. It gave me a little more perspective – let me coach the guys on the sideline.