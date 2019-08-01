O'HARA: Decker sees offensive line's bond as a strength

Decker is a relative youngster. He turns 26 on Aug. 23. In his fourth season, he is his unit's elder statesman in terms of time spent with the Lions. Decker has achieved that status over teammates Graham Glasgow and Joe Dahl by a narrow margin that is computed in days and hours.

All three were drafted in 2016. As a third-round pick, Glasgow was drafted one day after Decker. Dahl was taken two days after Decker in the fifth round. Other linemen such as starting right tackle Rick Wagner, Wiggins and Oday Aboushi have been in the league longer than Decker, but haven't been with the Lions as long.

Elder statesman approaching the ripe old age of 26?

"That's weird," Decker said. "Wow."

Decker's experiences as a Lion – good and bad – have given him a broad perspective on what it takes to handle situations and survive and succeed.

"That's huge," he said. "You get some of the younger guys in here, obviously they know how to play football. But there's a lot that goes into being an NFL football player. There's a level of competition that's fierce day in and day out.

"Having a level of familiarity with the organization, knowing where things are in the building – that can stress a guy out, not knowing where things are. It's nice to build on things year in and year out. There's a level of comfort, and there's not – if that makes any sense.