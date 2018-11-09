NOTEBOOK: Wagner, o-line motivated after last week's performance

Lions right tackle Rick Wagner has one of the toughest assignments in football this Sunday in Chicago.

He'll be the one mostly tasked with trying to keep Bears All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack from wrecking Detroit's hopes for a win and getting to quarterback Matthew Stafford along the way.

The Lions gave up a season-high 10 sacks last week in Minnesota. Wagner had arguably his worst game of the season in that contest, as Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter recorded 3.5 sacks and scored on a fumble recovery, mostly playing on Wagner's side.

Wagner said last week's performance upfront has not only motivated the entire offensive line to play better this week, but him personally as well.

"It's set a little fire in the o-line room," Wagner said of last week's performance. "I'm definitely motivated to play better and I think just as a group if we play as one, we'll come out better."

Wagner, who signed with Detroit last offseason as a priority free agent, had a great start to the year. He was one of Pro Football Focus' top graded tackles through the first month of the season, receiving a positive grade in each of his first four games.

Over his last four games, however, he's received a negative grade in three of four contests.

Mack, who's missed the last two games for the Bears with an ankle injury, has been a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play Sunday. He's an early MVP candidate on defense for his performance early on this year.

Wagner does have some familiarity playing against Mack, however, which could help this week. The last time he faced Mack, in 2016 with the Baltimore Ravens, Mack had six tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack.

"It's good when you've faced a guy," Wagner said. "It's been a couple years, he's just getting better and better every year, and it's a big challenge this week."

With talented defensive tackle Akiem Hicks lining up often inside and right next to Mack, it could be tough for the Lions to provide Wagner much in terms of double-team help. It's a challenge Wagner thinks he's up for.