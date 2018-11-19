NOTEBOOK: Stafford and Golladay building a rapport

QUICK TURNAROUND

Only in the NFL can a Monday really be a Thursday.

But with a quick turnaround from Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers, to having to get ready for Thursday's annual Thanksgiving Day clash with Chicago, all the preparation gets pushed up this week.

This is actually a Thursday for the Lions in terms of their preparation for a typical Sunday contest. There isn't much time to reflect back on the Carolina game, which a usual Monday would involve. It's on to Chicago and trying to find a way to stack two wins together.

"You have to try to get the bodies to recover and I think it's like Wednesday in my world, or whatever it is right now already," Patricia said after the game Sunday. "So, it's just the mental preparation, which everybody can do. Everybody can mentally prepare and get themselves ready to go, and study and be ready to go. And we'll see how physical everybody is when we get up on Thursday morning."

It's a little bit easier this week that Detroit is playing a familiar opponent in Chicago, a team they played just a week ago.

Patricia said Monday that it's hard to prepare on a short week, and the lack of preparation time and practice can be an issue because there could be some new stuff that pops up scheme-wise that neither team has seen or is prepared for. Good adjustments in games like this are key.

For players like cornerback Darius Slay, the quick turnaround is more physical than mental.