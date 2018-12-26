NOTEBOOK: Quin to decide future after season ends

Lions safety Glover Quin has spoken to the media just about every Wednesday for as long as the locker room is open to the media (45 minutes) for the last six years.

That's been his deal with the media since his time in Detroit after coming over in 2013 as a free agent. He considers it a thing of mutual respect. He makes himself available to the media to ask him anything they want. He answers pretty honestly, at least he usually does, and when he doesn't, there's a sheepish grin that accompanies his answer.

For that, the media leaves him alone on Thursdays and Fridays. He joked Wednesday that it's been a great deal for him because he doesn't have to hide from the media on Thursdays and Fridays like some other players.

"I can just come in and go about my business," he said with a grin.

But could this Wednesday's media session be the last one?

"We'll see," he said.

His focus right now is on the Green Bay Packers and ending a disappointing season on a strong note, and then he'll decide on his future with the team in the offseason.

Quin, a 10-year veteran, is entering the final year of his contract. He's also seen his playing time decline with this year's third-round pick, Tracy Walker, nipping at his heels.

Quin said he'll sit down and talk to his family, and he hopes a decision comes down sooner rather than later on his future.

"It's always a family decision," Quin said. "It's always that. It depends, see how it goes, see what happens."

After deciding to come back and play a 10th season in 2018 last offseason, Quin said he's given his all this year. He wasn't on the injury report once this season, and if he avoids injury Sunday in Green Bay, he could be in a situation where injury isn't cutting his career short, and he'll be able to play or not play on his terms, which is rare for most players.

However it goes, Quin is certainly looking forward to Sunday's season finale in Green Bay, which could potentially be his last with his Lions teammates.

"Oh yeah, it's always a good time getting turned up with the homies," he said.

Quin answered questions Wednesday about his retirement, this discouraging season and Sunday's game against the Packers. He stood with reporters until the locker room closed and shook hands with them afterward.