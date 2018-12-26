NOTEBOOK: Quin to decide future after season ends

Lions safety Glover Quin has spoken to the media just about every Wednesday for as long as the locker room is open to the media (45 minutes) for the last six years.
That's been his deal with the media since his time in Detroit after coming over in 2013 as a free agent. He considers it a thing of mutual respect. He makes himself available to the media to ask him anything they want. He answers pretty honestly, at least he usually does, and when he doesn't, there's a sheepish grin that accompanies his answer.
For that, the media leaves him alone on Thursdays and Fridays. He joked Wednesday that it's been a great deal for him because he doesn't have to hide from the media on Thursdays and Fridays like some other players.
"I can just come in and go about my business," he said with a grin.
But could this Wednesday's media session be the last one?
"We'll see," he said.
His focus right now is on the Green Bay Packers and ending a disappointing season on a strong note, and then he'll decide on his future with the team in the offseason.
Quin, a 10-year veteran, is entering the final year of his contract. He's also seen his playing time decline with this year's third-round pick, Tracy Walker, nipping at his heels.
Quin said he'll sit down and talk to his family, and he hopes a decision comes down sooner rather than later on his future.
"It's always a family decision," Quin said. "It's always that. It depends, see how it goes, see what happens."
After deciding to come back and play a 10th season in 2018 last offseason, Quin said he's given his all this year. He wasn't on the injury report once this season, and if he avoids injury Sunday in Green Bay, he could be in a situation where injury isn't cutting his career short, and he'll be able to play or not play on his terms, which is rare for most players.
However it goes, Quin is certainly looking forward to Sunday's season finale in Green Bay, which could potentially be his last with his Lions teammates.
"Oh yeah, it's always a good time getting turned up with the homies," he said.
Quin answered questions Wednesday about his retirement, this discouraging season and Sunday's game against the Packers. He stood with reporters until the locker room closed and shook hands with them afterward.
Always a class act on and off the field, Quin will strap up Sunday in Green Bay, and decide his future soon after.
STILL PLAYING FOR SOMETHING
The only thing Sunday's game in Green Bay will ultimately decide is Detroit's draft position, but don't think for a moment that means head coach Matt Patricia and this Lions football team are cashing in on the season early.
Coaches and players only get 16 opportunities during the regular season to play football at the most elite level in the world, and this is the final one for them this year. Patricia made it very clear throughout his media availability this week that they're approaching it just like they did the first 15 with the desire to play well and win.
"We all want to kind of stick together, pull together and give ourselves a chance to go win," he said Wednesday. "I think it's great. I think that's what football is, it's not always easy, it's a hard game, it's supposed to be. It teaches a lot of great life lessons and that's the important part of this game and I think it's one of the only games that still teaches all of that stuff.
"I think that these are great life lessons right here. When things aren't necessarily going your way, you go back to work and you work hard and you try to figure it out. I think that's great."
PACKERS RECORDS IN SIGHT
Through 15 games, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has compiled 111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. Adams is only two receptions away from breaking Sterling Sharpe's team record of 112 set in 1993. He needs 133 yards to tie Jordy Nelson's single-season record of 1,519 yards set in 2014.
Adams could become the first Packers player ever with 100 catches, 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in a single season with a good performance Sunday at Lambeau Field. It will be up to cornerback Darius Slay and the Lions secondary to prevent that from happening.