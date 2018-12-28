NOTEBOOK: Patricia shows support for Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a down year, and with that inevitably comes some questions about his future. Stafford has just 19 touchdown passes on the year with 11 interceptions. His passer rating of 88.7 ranks 25th among qualified passers and the Lions' offense ranks 27th in scoring.

It's led to speculation about everything from a change in offensive coordinators to possibly even a change at quarterback.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia threw his support behind Stafford during his Friday press conference.

"Matthew Stafford is an unbelievable quarterback and he's our quarterback," Patricia said. "He's been fighting and battling and playing hard and leading this team throughout the entire course of the season.

"We'll just keep working and progressing and trying to grow and get better next year and hopefully we can do some things to help him."

Patricia has respect for Stafford, the way he works, and the way he's handled this season.

"He's my quarterback," Patricia said. "We're grinding every single day to get better. I appreciate that relationship a lot and I appreciate the way he works. We're in a situation where Matthew Stafford is our quarterback, that's what it is. I think the world of the guy. I think he's an unbelievable competitor. I think he's a great player. I have to do everything I can to help him as much as possible."

Stafford's lost all of his top skill position weapons to start the year, except for wide receiver Kenny Golladay, due to either injury or roster moves.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn signed Stafford to a five-year extension last offseason, so trading him seems unlikely.

Stafford is the first to admit he has to play better for the Lions to be better. He said as much speaking to the media Thursday.