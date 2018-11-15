NOTEBOOK: Lions need to better protect Stafford

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have both made the comment before that the general manager and head coach relationship in the most import in the building.

When it comes to the offense, the same can be said for offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"He and I shoot texts throughout the week while I'm at my place and he's here," Stafford said. "I know he's up all hours of the night here trying to figure out what's going to be the best way for us to go out there and score a bunch of points. I'm thinking about it constantly, too."

"We're bouncing ideas off each other all day at practice trying to find ways to make ourselves score some more points."

Offensively, the Lions don't rank better than 19th in any category. Even in passing, which has been the bread and butter of this Lions' offense, no matter the coordinator, since Stafford started playing every game in 2011.

The biggest problem the last couple weeks has been with the protections and the number of sacks the Lions have endured. Stafford's been sacked 16 times and hit 25 times over the last two weeks.

Cooter put most of the onus on him to do a better job protecting his quarterback when he spoke to reporters on a conference call earlier this week.

"Obviously offensively, I have to do a better job and we have to do a better job of protecting our quarterback through play-calling, scheme, execution, all those things," he said. "At the end of the day, we have to get that (sack) number down and do a better job with that.

"Stafford hangs in there, Stafford's a tough guy. He'll take a hit when needed. We just need to do a better job of protecting him. It starts with me, I have to improve the way we're going about doing that and fix some of those errors."

But as Stafford pointed out Thursday, it's also on him. It's on both Cooter and Stafford to find the right schemes and protections, and push the right buttons that get this offense back to scoring points. This is an offense with weapons and playmakers, even without Golden Tate, and it should be more dynamic than what it's showed through nine games with a veteran quarterback and experienced coordinator.