NOTEBOOK: Lions frustrated by latest loss

No one can ever question quarterback Matthew Stafford's toughness and competitiveness, so to be pulled for backup Matt Cassel late Sunday in yet another Lions blowout loss was a frustrating moment.

"It's frustrating that that's the way the game went," Stafford said of being pulled in the fourth quarter in a 27-9 defeat. "I just want to win games. And when you don't do it, it's frustrating."

Sunday marked the sixth loss this season by double digits for the Lions. The frustration with yet another one of those kinds of losses was felt by more than just Stafford after the game.

"Every week, I hate losing," linebacker Jarrad Davis said. "I don't go to work every single day to come out and lose. So, every week when we lose, it's hard to get over. It's not something that I'm very fond of, it's not something I like to do."

The loss drops the Lions to 5-10 on the year, something defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois hasn't been too used to in his career. He was asked after the game if enough players have bought into what Matt Patricia and the new coaching staff were trying to implement in their first season.

"That's the million dollar question and we need an answer," he said after the game. "I wish I knew. It's not even just buying into what's going on, it's buying into the preparation, buying into the process, buying into the stuff that they make us go through every week.