NOTEBOOK: Lions change up practice schedule

LANG TO IR

The Lions placed Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve Wednesday with a neck injury. Lang, 31, has been the Lions' best offensive lineman when healthy over the course of the last two seasons, but he's battled several injuries along the way. He missed three games last year, and will be out now a total of 10 this season. He has one year remaining on his contract.

"T.J. is a good guy and was a good friend of mine and a great player," center Graham Glasgow said in the locker room Wednesday. "He was a good veteran leader and that's somebody all of us will need to pick up the slack."

Most responsible for that will be veteran Kenny Wiggins, who has filled in for Lang when he's missed time with head, back and neck injuries this season.

"He's a great teammate, great in our room, a bunch of experience. Right now we just have to stick together and keep playing," Wiggins said. "(This week) is same way I always approach it. I'm preparing all year like I'm a starter and now it's just going to be (that way) from now on."

SPECIAL TEAMS CHANGE

Punter Sam Martin and Detroit's special teams units played their first game last week without former coordinator Joe Marciano, who was relieved of his duties following the loss to Minnesota two weeks ago.

The Lions allowed an 18-yard punt return to Tarik Cohen and committed a penalty on special teams, but overall it wasn't a bad day. It didn't cost them the game.

Assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons took on a majority of Marciano's responsibilities, which means there was some familiarity there for the players.

"Fitz worked under Marciano for a while," Martin said this week. "It's just X's and O's. Just trying to do what we do at a higher level and execute better. We have all the right tools. We have all the right players. We have the right game plans. We just have to put it together."

Detroit's return units rank 24th (punt) and sixth (kickoff) in the NFL. Their coverage units rank 32nd (punt) and 24th (kickoff).

Martin ranks 16th in punting average (44.6) and 30th in net punting average (36.6).