 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Blount a bright spot in loss to Bears 

Nov 22, 2018 at 06:04 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Chicago came into Thursday's contest with the No. 1 rushing defense in the league. The Bears were only allowing around 77 yards per game on the ground.

That makes the performance running back LeGarrette Blount had filling in for the injured Kerryon Johnson even more impressive.

Blount ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (4.6 average), and scored both of Detroit's touchdowns on tough four-yard runs. It wasn't enough to ultimately get the Lions a victory, but that certainly wasn't Blount's fault.

"He's a great player," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of his veteran running back after Detroit's 23-16 loss. "He's tough, he's competitive, he works hard and tries to do everything the right way.

"It (was) going to be tough early and he has a great knack for continually going after it and eventually, at some point, he (was) able to break a couple, which was good."

Detroit rushed for 111 yards as a team – more than 30 yards more than Chicago's average allowed for the season. But in the end, not being able to secure the win was the only thing Blount could think about after the game when asked about his performance.

"I didn't run it good enough," he said.

FLAG PICKUP

The first Bears touchdown of the game came on a throw from quarterback Chase Daniel to a wide open Taquan Mizzell Sr. in the second quarter. How Mizzell got wide open in the end was a bit of a debate between the officials.

Originally, there was a flag thrown for offensive pass interference for an illegal pick from Allen Robinson that assisted in Mizzell getting open, but after a meeting between the officials, the flag was picked up.

"There was a flag down for offensive pass interference initially," official Brad Allen said after the game. "Another official who had a different view of the play came in and offered information and we picked the flag up."

It was ruled that Robinson was running a route, trying to make a play, and not intentionally trying to set a pick.

"There are judgements on all that stuff and that's what the officials do when they take a look at it," Patricia said. "It's kind of in their wheelhouse."

GOLLADAY CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

After notching eight catches for 113 yards and a game-winning touchdown last week, second-year receiver Kenny Golladay hauled in another five balls for 90 yards in Thursday's loss to the Bears.

Playing again without injured veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr., Golladay has become Matthew Stafford's go-to weapon, and is showing he can be a big-time player in this league for a lot of years moving forward.

Golladay now has 52 receptions on the year and is well within reach of 1,000 yards for the season with 802 yards with five games remaining.

EXTRA POINT

  • Defensive end Ziggy Ansah now holds the record for career sacks on Thanksgiving with 8.5, passing Dallas' Randy White. Ansah has recorded at least 1.0 sack in six of his last seven games.

Related Content

news

Rookie defensive linemen looking to show versatility

As they start their NFL careers, rookie defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West are looking to show how their versatility could fit in the Detroit Lions' defense.

news

Campbell's No. 1 priority in extension process was remaining a Lion

Linebacker Jack Campbell said his No. 1 priority throughout the extension process was remaining a Lion because he wants to be part of this organization and Detroit is like home to him & his family.

news

5 things to watch: 2026 Detroit Lions OTAs

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch as the Detroit Lions begin 2026 OTAs.

news

Abney comfortable playing outside and nickel cornerback

Detroit Lions rookie Keith Abney II said he's comfortable playing both outside & nickel cornerback, and will line up wherever the coaches want him.

news

Rookies see special teams as opportunity to make an early impact

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder and rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law see special teams as an opportunity to make an early impact for the team.

news

TWENTYMAN: What Campbell extension means for Lions' defense

Tim Twentyman takes a look at what linebacker Jack Campbell's extension means for the Detroit Lions' defense.

news

Moore excited to play alongside Hutchinson

Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore is looking forward to playing alongside fellow Michigan alum Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Miller on working with Fraley, Lions' o-line: 'It's been amazing'

Rookie tackle Blake Miller has had a great first week on the job and is really enjoying working with OL coach Hank Fraley and the Detroit Lions offensive line group.

news

By the numbers: Lions 2026 schedule

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some interesting statistics for the Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule.

news

Lions announce 2026 preseason schedule

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' 2026 preseason schedule.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2026 Detroit Lions schedule

Tim Twentyman shares his five takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2026 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule.

Advertising