NOTEBOOK: Blount a bright spot in loss to Bears 

Chicago came into Thursday's contest with the No. 1 rushing defense in the league. The Bears were only allowing around 77 yards per game on the ground.

That makes the performance running back LeGarrette Blount had filling in for the injured Kerryon Johnson even more impressive.

Blount ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (4.6 average), and scored both of Detroit's touchdowns on tough four-yard runs. It wasn't enough to ultimately get the Lions a victory, but that certainly wasn't Blount's fault.

"He's a great player," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of his veteran running back after Detroit's 23-16 loss. "He's tough, he's competitive, he works hard and tries to do everything the right way.

"It (was) going to be tough early and he has a great knack for continually going after it and eventually, at some point, he (was) able to break a couple, which was good."

Detroit rushed for 111 yards as a team – more than 30 yards more than Chicago's average allowed for the season. But in the end, not being able to secure the win was the only thing Blount could think about after the game when asked about his performance.