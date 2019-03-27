NFL adopts rule changes for 2019 season

The biggest news to come out of Arizona was the approval to extend replay to include pass interference calls, including no calls, in the replay review system. Coaches will be able to challenge those plays like any other challengeable play. Any reviews of those plays in the last two minutes of each half will come from the replay booth.

"There was a lot of discussion about replays, I'm sure you guys have heard, and there were a number of proposals," team president Rod Wood said. "The one that we ultimately settled on kind of came together this afternoon after the discussion this morning on it. I think there was some concern about having it all done upstairs and coaches challenging in the last two minutes on Hail Mary plays and I think they kind of found a middle ground that keeps the current system in place and utilizes the replay official upstairs in the last two minutes and it takes the play that ended the NFC Championship Game off of the table of being a discussion item as opposed to something that was reviewed."