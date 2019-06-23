NFC NORTH: 3 questions entering training camp

MINNESOTA

Three big questions:

1. How quickly can the Vikings pick up the new offensive scheme?

2. Where did the Vikings improve the most this offseason?

3. How does Kirk Cousins take his game to the next level?

Twentyman: The Vikings' offense spent the spring learning the team's new scheme under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach Gary Kubiak. There were multiple reports out of Minnesota this spring that the defense was way ahead of the offense on the practice field. That isn't necessarily surprising given that the Vikings have one of the top veteran defensive units in the league. Head coach Mike Zimmer will like to see that gap close come training camp, however.

As far as roster improvements, resigning tight end Kyle Rudolph was key, but that position group was also bolstered by the drafting of Irv Smith Jr. in the second round. Minnesota is already strong at receiver and running back. The Vikings now add the ability to use a lot of different tight end formations to their repertoire. That tight end position has been upgraded.

Cousins answered that one for himself this offseason by acknowledging that he's around a .500 quarterback (34-37-2) in his career and needs to lead the Vikings to more victories to get to the next level. Cousins completed 70 percent of his passes last season for 4,298 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but the Vikings missed the playoffs with a 8-7-1 record.

GREEN BAY

Three big questions:

1. Is this Aaron Rodgers/Matt LaFleur audible kerfuffle anything for Packers fans to worry about?

2. Could the Packers move on from long-time kicker Mason Crosby?

3. How good can Green Bay's pass rush be?

Twentyman: Michael Silver of NFL.com reported that Rodgers doesn't have the same freedoms in LaFleur's offense to change plays at the line of scrimmage that he had under Mike McCarthy. Rodgers is one of the best in the game with 11 years of experience at the line of scrimmage. LaFleur's had a lot of success in a proven system. Something tells me the two will find a common ground for the greater good.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst brought in competition for Crosby in the form of free agent Sam Ficken, who kicked in four games over the past two seasons with the Rams. It's the first time since the 2013 training camp the Packers have had a second kicker on their offseason roster. Crosby has been with the Packers since 2007 and has made 307 field goals out of 382 attempts. Last year, he made 30 of his 37 field goals.