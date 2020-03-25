New Lions OL Vaitai has versatility to his game

Vaitai said his ability to play multiple spots made him more attractive to teams in free agency and improved his stock. The Lions and Vaitai agreed to terms on a free-agent contract last week.

In Detroit, Vaitai will have an opportunity for the first time in his career to earn a steady starting role at right tackle. The Lions released their starting right tackle from the last two seasons, Rick Wagner, ahead of free agency. That's left an open starting spot. Vaitai and third-year tackle Tyrell Crosby are expected to be the main challengers for that role.

"I have a lot of experience under my belt across the line," Vaitai said. "Wherever they need me I can help the team."

Vaitai was among 22 tackles last year that finished the season with an overall positive grade from Pro Football Focus. He was graded eighth among all tackles as a run blocker, though his pass blocking was graded significantly lower (51st).