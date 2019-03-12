MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results changed predictions for Lions

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Why: One of the best potential fits in the first round, Williams has the size and speed to play the man coverage the Lions covet. He allowed only 40.3 percent of passes to be completed into his coverage last season.

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine -- the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown -- has made himself a lot of money the last two months. The Lions need edge rushers and they get a great one here.

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Monster combine leads to a top 10 selection for Sweat, as the Lions seek to replace Ziggy Ansah and get some pressure going from the edge.

Nate Davis, USA Today: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Why: Getting a prized Wolverine would be nice from a local angle. Getting a scheme-diverse freak of an athlete for Matt Patricia and player who could prove an upgrade over DE Ziggy Ansah if Detroit can synchronize his talent and production just makes sense.

Kalyn Kahler, SI.com: Devin White, LB, LSU