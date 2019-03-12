MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results changed predictions for Lions

Mar 12, 2019 at 09:07 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

One leg of the pre-draft process is complete with the NFL Scouting Combine in the books. There were players in Indianapolis that helped their draft stock, and there were other players whose performance will make teams do some more homework on them.

The Combine performances have an effect on the mock drafts, with players climbing and falling. This round of post-Combine mock drafts certainly reflects that.

Mock drafts will inevitably change again after the start of free agency Wednesday, as teams start to fill some of their roster needs with veterans.

Here's a look at some of the mock drafts around the league post-Combine and pre-free agency. Who is the popular pick for the Detroit Lions at No. 8?

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Why: Gary is an explosive player who should be able to move up and down the line for the Lions.

Jeremiah's full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Sweat scorched the Lucas Oil Stadium floor with his combine workout. The Lions could tab him to replace impending free agent Ziggy Ansah.

Reuter's full mock

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: One of my favorite names in this draft is also one of my favorite prospects. Tall, lean, high-energy from the jump, Sweat could have left after his junior year, but stayed in Starkville and had an outstanding senior campaign that earned him All-America honors. With Ziggy Ansah set to hit free agency, the Lions need pressure off the edge.

Schrager's full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Why: The Lions need a dynamic pass rusher to wreak havoc off the edges in a division loaded with premier quarterbacks. With or without Ziggy Ansah, the team has to get a pass rusher to solidify a leaky defense.

Brooks' full mock

2019 NFL Combine workout photos: Defensive linemen

View photos of the defensive linemen working out at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 25

Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 25

Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jordan Brailford runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 25

Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jordan Brailford runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 25

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina defensive lineman Malik Carney runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 25

North Carolina defensive lineman Malik Carney runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 25

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 25

Florida defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 25

Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 25

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Shareef Miller runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 25

Penn State defensive lineman Shareef Miller runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State defensive lineman Gerri Green runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 25

Mississippi State defensive lineman Gerri Green runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Akron defensive lineman Jamal Davis II runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 25

Akron defensive lineman Jamal Davis II runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 25

Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 25

Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College defensive lineman Zach Allen runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 25

Boston College defensive lineman Zach Allen runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 25

Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wyoming defensive lineman Carl Granderson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 25

Wyoming defensive lineman Carl Granderson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Joe Jackson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 25

Miami defensive lineman Joe Jackson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Old Dominion defensive lineman Oshane Ximines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 25

Old Dominion defensive lineman Oshane Ximines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 25

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
21 / 25

Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU defensive lineman L.J. Collier runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 25

TCU defensive lineman L.J. Collier runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 25

Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 25

TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charley Casserly, NFL.com: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Why: DE and CB are also needs and Hockenson is a reach here, but so are any CBs or DEs at this spot, which is why I could see Detroit trading down.

Casserly's full mock

Todd McShay, ESPN.com: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Why: The Lions need edge rushers with Ezekiel Ansah entering free agency. Gary had a good week at the combine, showing his athleticism and explosiveness. A lack of production in college might cause him to fall out of the top five, but if he is coached properly, the talent and skill set are there to be a stellar disruptor.

McShay's full mock

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Why: Hockenson (6-5, 250) is a complete player who can run routes out of the slot on one play, then line up next to a tackle and blow up an edge defender in the running game on the next. I'm not going to call him a Rob Gronkowski clone, but there are similarities, particularly when you see each as blockers. And remember that Lions coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn saw firsthand what Gronk did for the Patriots during their time in the organization.

Kiper's full mock

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Why: One of the best potential fits in the first round, Williams has the size and speed to play the man coverage the Lions covet. He allowed only 40.3 percent of passes to be completed into his coverage last season.

Palazzolo's full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine -- the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown -- has made himself a lot of money the last two months. The Lions need edge rushers and they get a great one here.

Wilson's full mock

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Monster combine leads to a top 10 selection for Sweat, as the Lions seek to replace Ziggy Ansah and get some pressure going from the edge.

Brinson's full mock

Nate Davis, USA Today: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Why: Getting a prized Wolverine would be nice from a local angle. Getting a scheme-diverse freak of an athlete for Matt Patricia and player who could prove an upgrade over DE Ziggy Ansah if Detroit can synchronize his talent and production just makes sense.

Davis' full mock

Kalyn Kahler, SI.com: Devin White, LB, LSU

Why: Head coach Matt Patricia could improve at many positions on this Lions defense, and White has great instincts, athleticism and a nose for the football. Pairing Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis with White could make for a dominant duo, because both are three-down linebackers who can make plays in the backfield.

Kahler's full mock

2019 NFL Combine workout photos: Linebackers

View photos of the linebackers working out at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 25

Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 25

Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 25

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Devin White runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 25

LSU linebacker Devin White runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 25

Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 25

Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 25

Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC linebacker Cameron Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 25

USC linebacker Cameron Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 25

Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 25

Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC linebacker Porter Gustin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 25

USC linebacker Porter Gustin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 25

South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Christian Miller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 25

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker Gary Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 25

Texas linebacker Gary Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 25

Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 25

North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 25

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 25

Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Te'von Coney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 25

Notre Dame linebacker Te'von Coney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 25

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 25

Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah linebacker Cody Barton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 25

Utah linebacker Cody Barton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 25

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 25

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 25

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nick Klopsis, Newsday: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Ezekiel Ansah is set to hit free agency, and his departure would leave the Lions without a bona-fide edge rusher. Montez Sweat was a Combine winner, posting a 4.41-second 40-yard dash — a modern-day record for defensive linemen. The 6-5 3/4, 260-pounder has excellent agility and length to go with his athleticism. 

Klopsis' full mock

Vinnie Lyer, Sporting News: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Sweat crushed his Combine workouts, running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and recording a vertical of 36 inches, which is ridiculous at his size (6-6, 260 pounds). He translates that into relentless pursuit of the passer, and Matt Patricia would put him in positions to produce.

Lyer's full mock

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Devin White, LB, LSU

Why: Pairing White with Jarrad Davis would give the Lions one of the most imposing pairs of linebackers in the NFL. White is a linebacker who can make plays all over the field, and he is a real student of the game. He's the type of prospect who will start as a rookie, notch 100 tackles, and make the Pro Bowl.

Kadar's full mock

