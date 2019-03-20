Meet the Prospect: T.J. Hockenson

How he fits: Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and was also named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year after leading Iowa with 49 catches for 760 yards (15.5 average) and six touchdowns. Keep in mind he was on the same team as tight end Noah Fant, who is also considered a first-round pick.

The Lions signed veteran Jesse James in free agency, and have former fourth-round pick Michael Roberts on the roster, but there's still a need to fill out the position with at least one more player. This is the most talented tight end class in a long time, and Hockenson is considered the cream of the crop among the group due to his overall game.

Key observations: There are few prospects at the tight end position that possess the overall skill set of Hockenson. Not only can he make plays in the passing game with his speed, route running, hands and body control, but he's arguably the best in-line blocker of the entire class. That's what makes him a rare prospect. Most times we see young prospects better at one or the other – pass catching or blocking – and the development on the weaker aspect comes in the NFL. Hockenson is one of those rare prospects who grades as a plus player in both facets. He's exactly the kind of tight end who could really succeed in an offense that values balance like Darrell Bevell's.

What they had to say about him: "Hockenson is a fun player to watch. In the passing game, he fights through press coverage and will stair-step defenders (fights through pass coverage and understands how to attack the leverage of defenders) down the field, helping to create some separation on crossers and deep-over routes. He tracks the ball naturally, and his high-point skills are on display in the red zone. He is very physical after the catch and possesses adequate speed.