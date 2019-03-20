Meet the Prospect: T.J. Hockenson

Mar 20, 2019 at 06:56 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: T.J. Hockenson

Position: Tight end

School: Iowa

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 251

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Bench: 17 reps

Vertical: 37.5 inches

Broad: 123.0 inches

3-cone: 7.02 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Meet the Prospect: T.J. Hockenson

View photos of NFL prospect T.J. Hockenson.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
1 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
4 / 25

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Holly Hart/Copyright ASSOCIATED PRESS 2018
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Iowa City, Iowa. Hockenson is leaving school early for the NFL. The Hawkeyes announced on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, that Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore, will join teammates Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker as early entrees in the draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
5 / 25

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Iowa City, Iowa. Hockenson is leaving school early for the NFL. The Hawkeyes announced on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, that Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore, will join teammates Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker as early entrees in the draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
7 / 25

Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
8 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
9 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
10 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, center, catches a 10-yard touchdown pass between Ohio State defenders Jordan Fuller, left, and Denzel Ward, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, center, catches a 10-yard touchdown pass between Ohio State defenders Jordan Fuller, left, and Denzel Ward, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
15 / 25

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jim Young/JIM YOUNG
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
16 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Travis Jack Whillock (7) after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Travis Jack Whillock (7) after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
18 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs from Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs from Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tripped up by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
20 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tripped up by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
21 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) leaps over Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) leaps over Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The ball flies toward Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
23 / 25

The ball flies toward Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, right, is tackled by Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams, left, after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, right, is tackled by Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams, left, after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, center, and defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
25 / 25

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, center, and defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and was also named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year after leading Iowa with 49 catches for 760 yards (15.5 average) and six touchdowns. Keep in mind he was on the same team as tight end Noah Fant, who is also considered a first-round pick.

The Lions signed veteran Jesse James in free agency, and have former fourth-round pick Michael Roberts on the roster, but there's still a need to fill out the position with at least one more player. This is the most talented tight end class in a long time, and Hockenson is considered the cream of the crop among the group due to his overall game.

Key observations: There are few prospects at the tight end position that possess the overall skill set of Hockenson. Not only can he make plays in the passing game with his speed, route running, hands and body control, but he's arguably the best in-line blocker of the entire class. That's what makes him a rare prospect. Most times we see young prospects better at one or the other – pass catching or blocking – and the development on the weaker aspect comes in the NFL. Hockenson is one of those rare prospects who grades as a plus player in both facets. He's exactly the kind of tight end who could really succeed in an offense that values balance like Darrell Bevell's.

What they had to say about him: "Hockenson is a fun player to watch. In the passing game, he fights through press coverage and will stair-step defenders (fights through pass coverage and understands how to attack the leverage of defenders) down the field, helping to create some separation on crossers and deep-over routes. He tracks the ball naturally, and his high-point skills are on display in the red zone. He is very physical after the catch and possesses adequate speed.

"Hockenson is at his best in the run game. He rag-dolls defensive ends and linebackers. He had multiple pancake blocks in every game I studied. Overall, Hockenson is one of the best blocking tight ends I've ever evaluated, and he is dependable in the passing game. He's a Day 1 impact player at the next level." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

2019 NFL Combine workout photos: Tight ends

View photos of the tight ends working out at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 19

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 19

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi tight end Dawson Knox runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 19

Mississippi tight end Dawson Knox runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke tight end Daniel Helm runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 19

Duke tight end Daniel Helm runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 19

Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 19

San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M tight end Jace sternberger runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 19

Texas A&M tight end Jace sternberger runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford tight end Kaden Smith runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 19

Stanford tight end Kaden Smith runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 19

West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington tight end Drew Sample runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 19

Washington tight end Drew Sample runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 19

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 19

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 19

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 19

Michigan tight end Zach Gentry runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah State tight end Dax Raymond runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 19

Utah State tight end Dax Raymond runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 19

Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 19

Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Jose State tight end Josh oliver runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 19

San Jose State tight end Josh oliver runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas State tight end Keenen Brown runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 19

Texas State tight end Keenen Brown runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: As evidenced by his comments above, Jeremiah is pretty high on Hockenson as a prospect. In his latest list of the 50 top players in this draft class, Hockenson comes in at No. 5 on Jeremiah's list.

Scout's Inc. lists Hockenson as the No. 12 overall prospect with a grade of 91 out of 100. In their grading scale, a player with a grade of 90 or above is considered a "rare prospect" ranked top five at his position and a first-round prospect.

Almost every draft analyst who creates lists of the top prospects at each position lists Hockenson as the top tight end in this class.

What he had to say: "I mean, honestly, I love to block. I love to run routes. I just really pride myself on doing both. That I can do everything that the job requires as a tight end. That's what I try to do," Hockenson said at the Combine.

"I think being a versatile tight end is something special, especially now. Being able to flex out, being able to be in a three-point, being able to do all of it is something I pride myself on being able to do, and something I want to continue to do, and continue to try to get better at. I feel like my best football is yet to come."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice. 
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Jeff Okudah during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Penisini healthy heading into second season after dealing with calcium deposits

Nose tackle John Penisini is healthy heading into his second season, and that's good news for a Lions defensive line looking to get more production from the interior.
news

Goff-led offense starting to take shape

The new Jared Goff-led offense in Detroit is starting to take shape for the Lions.
news

TIM AND MIKE: July 30 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

Marlowe on competition at safety: 'It brings the best out of you'

The Detroit Lions' competition at safety is tight, and veteran Dean Marlowe said it's bringing the best out of everyone involved.
news

Flowers having fun with expanded role in Lions' new defense

OLB Trey Flowers is having fun with his expanded role in the Detroit Lions' new defense.
news

TIM AND MIKE: July 29 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

What's next for Ragnow after signing offseason extension?

It's been a big year for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, but he's still trying to push himself to be even better.
news

TIM AND MIKE: July 28 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

Swift has opportunity to play big role in Lions' offense

Going into his second season, running back D'Andre Swift has the opportunity to play a big role in the Detroit Lions' offense.
news

5 things to watch: 2021 training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions get ready for 2021 training camp.
Advertising