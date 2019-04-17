Meet the Prospect: Deandre Baker

How he fits: Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back as a senior after recording 40 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups for the Bulldogs this past season. Baker enters the league as a four-year college player (two-year starter) who has excelled in man coverage.

The Lions can pencil in Darius Slay and Justin Coleman (slot) as starters, but they're still on the lookout for someone to emerge and permanently fill the outside cornerback spot opposite Slay that opened up after the release of Nevin Lawson this offseason. Rashaan Melvin, Marcus Cooper, Teez Tabor and others will throw their names into the mix, but it's also likely the Lions select a young cornerback at some point in this draft to develop and compete for that spot as well.

Detroit's defense plays a lot of man coverage, and Baker might be one of the best man cover corners in this draft.

One of the knocks on Baker would be his size and average testing traits on athleticism.

Key observations: Baker hasn't surrendered a touchdown in his coverage since 2016. He has produced Pro Football Focus coverage grades of 89.0 or higher in each of the past two seasons and a PFF coverage grade of 93.5 over the past three seasons.

In fact, Baker ranked in the top five in terms of fewest yards allowed (175), fewest touchdowns allowed (0) and lowest passer rating allowed (40.2) among cornerbacks who saw at least 300 coverage snaps in this draft class in 2018, per PFF stats.