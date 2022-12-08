Lions vs. Vikings practice report: Dec. 8

Dec 08, 2022 at 04:08 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeNPNP
Chase LucasCBhamstringnot listedNP
Jeff OkudahCBillnessNPNP
Kalif RaymondWRillnessNPNP
Nate SudfeldQBillnessNPNP
Evan BrownG/CankleLPLP
Taylor DeckerTelbowNPLP
Will HarrisCBhipnot listedLP
Frank RagnowCfootNPLP
DeShon ElliottSankleNPFP
D'Andre SwiftRBankleLPFP
Jamaal WilliamsRBhandnot listedFP

