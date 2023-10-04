Lions vs. Panthers practice report: Oct. 4

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brian Branch
|DB
|ankle
|NP
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/resting player
|NP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|abdomen
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|ankle
|LP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|hip
|LP
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|knee/hamstring
|LP
|Julian Okwara
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|groin
|LP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|knee
|LP
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|not injury related**
|FP
*The Lions did not practice on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
**Return from suspension