Lions vs. Panthers practice report: Oct. 4

Oct 04, 2023 at 03:57 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Brian Branch DB ankle NP
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR abdomen NP
Taylor Decker T ankle LP
Kerby Joseph S hip LP
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP
Julian Okwara LB shoulder LP
Josh Reynolds WR groin LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee LP
Jameson Williams WR not injury related** FP

*The Lions did not practice on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

**Return from suspension

