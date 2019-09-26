Lions vs. Chiefs practice report: Sept. 26

Sep 26, 2019 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
Danny Amendola WR chest NP NP
Mike Daniels DT foot NP NP
Da'Shawn Hand DL elbow LP LP
Rashaan Melvin CB knee LP LP
Darius Slay CB hamstring LP LP

Kansas City Chiefs:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
Eric Fisher T groin NP NP
Tyreek Hill WR shoulder NP NP
Damien Williams RB knee NP NP
LeSean McCoy RB ankle LP FP
Bashaud Breeland CB knee FP FP
Patrick Mahomes QB ankle FP FP
Emmanuel Ogbah DE shoulder FP FP
Charvarius Ward CB achilles FP FP

Related Content

news

O'HARA: How Lions have fared with the No. 2 overall pick

If history repeats in the 2022 NFL draft, odds are strongly in favor of the Detroit Lions getting a good player with the second overall pick.
news

Sewell evaluates his rookie season: 'Not good enough'

When asked to evaluate his rookie season, tackle Penei Sewell told reporters it wasn't good enough, but going through some of the struggles should help him grow as a player heading into Year 2.
news

TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 34 free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a look at all 34 of the Detroit Lions' soon to be free agents.
news

Okudah remained close to team during injury rehab, 'hungry' to return in 2022

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah remained close to the team during his injury rehab and is on track to return in 2022, per head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.
Advertising