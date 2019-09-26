Lions vs. Chiefs practice report: Sept. 26

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|chest
|NP
|NP
|Mike Daniels
|DT
|foot
|NP
|NP
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|elbow
|LP
|LP
|Rashaan Melvin
|CB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Darius Slay
|CB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Eric Fisher
|T
|groin
|NP
|NP
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Damien Williams
|RB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|Bashaud Breeland
|CB
|knee
|FP
|FP
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|DE
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|achilles
|FP
|FP