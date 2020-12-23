Lions vs. Buccaneers practice report: Dec. 23

Dec 23, 2020 at 05:45 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday* Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Jamie Collins Sr. LB neck NP NP
Tyrell Crosby OL ankle NP NP
Taylor Decker T groin LP NP
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP NP
Matt Prater K back not listed NP
Frank Ragnow C throat NP NP
Darryl Roberts CB hip LP LP
Matthew Stafford QB rib/right thumb LP LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL concussion NP LP
Mike Ford CB foot LP FP
Julian Okwara DE knee not listed FP

*The Lions did not practice on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

