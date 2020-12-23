Lions vs. Buccaneers practice report: Dec. 23

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|LB
|neck
|NP
|NP
|Tyrell Crosby
|OL
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|groin
|LP
|NP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|NP
|NP
|Matt Prater
|K
|back
|not listed
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|throat
|NP
|NP
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|hip
|LP
|LP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|rib/right thumb
|LP
|LP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OL
|concussion
|NP
|LP
|Mike Ford
|CB
|foot
|LP
|FP
|Julian Okwara
|DE
|knee
|not listed
|FP
*The Lions did not practice on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.