Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Vikings 30-20 in Week 18, will host Rams in Wild Card round

On this postgame episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 30-20 victory in Week 18 over the Minnesota Vikings. To start, Tim and PJ look at the team's performance on Sunday, including another standout game from Jared Goff and a 144-yard game from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After that, the two discuss the impact of Sam LaPorta's knee injury, his potential status for the playoffs and how that will change Detroit's offense moving forward. Wrapping up the coverage from Week 18, Tim and PJ also note defensive performances from Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Levi Onwuzurike against the Vikings. To close the episode, the two take an early look at the Wild Card round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which will take place at Ford Field next weekend. Stay tuned for more coverage of Detroit Lions playoff football coming soon!