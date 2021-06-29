Lions to welcome fans back to 2021 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Allen Park, Mich. – 2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 15th-straight year beginning July 31.
There will be two practices exclusive to Season Ticket Members and nine which will be free and accessible to all fans. This year's camp will not feature joint practices.
Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time. Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will have activities for all ages, including ticket and merchandise giveaways, a post-practice autographed football toss, photos with Roary and the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, tailgate games, free face painting and balloon artists. Local Detroit-area food trucks will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
More information is available and will be regularly updated at Detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.
DETROIT LIONS TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY ROCKET MORTGAGE PRACTICES AT ALLEN PARK TRAINING FACILITY
|DATE
|GATES OPEN
|PRACTICE BEGINS
|Saturday, July 31 *exclusive to season ticket members*
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Monday, August 2
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, August 3
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Wednesday, August 4
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Thursday, August 5
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Friday, August 6
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Monday, August 9
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, August 10
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Wednesday, August 11
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Monday, August 16
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, August 17 *exclusive to season ticket members*
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
Practice times are subject to change
Daily Practice Information
To maximize the fan viewing experience, sightlines and proper distancing per NFL guidelines, attendance at 2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage practice sessions will be limited each day. Once daily capacity is reached, gates will be closed to additional guests.
Parking and Entry
Fans can sign up to receive a full Training Camp Guide and sync the practice schedule to their calendar at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp. The Training Camp Guide will be updated with parking and additional fan information.
Tracking Daily Practice Updates
Fans can also get daily practice information, including weather updates, practice times and any changes to the schedule by visiting www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.
Practice sessions at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park are open for outdoor practices only and are subject to change. Substitution rain dates are available as necessary and will be announced for selected sessions that close due to inclement weather. In the case of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and therefore closed to the public. Information on practice access will also be available through the team's Training Camp Hotline (313.262.2882).
Fan Video Policy
Live streaming and recording video of any segment of practice is strictly prohibited.
Viewing Area Policies
- Re-entry is not permitted and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Personal belongings are subject to inspection upon entry and items not permitted into open practices include: professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), any video cameras, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverages, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses (larger than a clutch) or backpacks.
- Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted on the premises. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.
- Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, may also be carried into the practice facility's perimeter.
- Per NFL 2021 Training Camp COVID-19 protocols, guests must always be 20 feet from players and coaches.
- All cell phones should be turned off, placed on silent or vibrating mode. The fan viewing area features bleacher seating areas and additional standing areas.
The Stadium Collection
There will be official Lions merchandise for sale onsite at training camp. Items include the official 2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage hats, new player jerseys and performance apparel.
Autographs
Fan and player interactions are currently not allowed due to NFL 2021 Training Camp COVID-19 protocols. Though autographs are not guaranteed, players will plan to sign mini footballs to be dispersed to fans at the end of each practice.
Fan Health Promise
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 Emergency Orders were rescinded on June 22, 2021. However, the NFL requires all training camp attendees to sign a Fan Health Promise located here: https://www.detroitlions.com/training-camp/fan-health-promise.
For questions leading up to the start of practices, please email trainingcamp@lions.nfl.net.