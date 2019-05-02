Lions sign free agent DT Darius Kilgo

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent DT Darius Kilgo . In addition, the Lions announced that they have released RB Kerwynn Williams and waived T Jarron Jones .

Kilgo joins Detroit after spending the 2018 season with the Tennessee Titans, where he totaled five tackles in 11 games.

Originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft (203rd overall) out of Maryland, he split his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017) and Houston Texans (2018).