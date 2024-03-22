 Skip to main content
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 81: Lions re-sign Reeves-Maybin, Glasgow, Skipper & Dorsey for 2024

Mar 22, 2024 at 07:07 AM

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Detroit Lions' re-signings during 2024 NFL Free Agency. To start, Tim is joined by All-Pro special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin to discuss his new role as NFLPA President, returning to Detroit for another contract and the importance of his teammates to his 2023 success. Next, Lions guard Graham Glasgow stops by to discuss why he chose to re-sign with the Lions, how excited he is to play under Ben Johnson again and how the offensive line can improve in 2024. Tim is then joined by another offensive lineman as Dan Skipper chats about his newfound fame, Dan Campbell's extension and what he's working on this offseason. To finish the episode, defensive back Khalil Dorsey and Tim talk through the impact of special teams on last year's successful season, Dorsey's catch on a fake punt in Dallas and how the potential new kickoff rule will change some strategy for the Lions. Stay tuned for more Lions offseason coverage coming soon!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Jalen Reeves-Maybin on re-signing with the Lions
  • 7:11: Graham Glasgow on playing alongside friends in Frank Ragnow & Taylor Decker
  • 13:28: Dan Skipper on his versatility and catching passes
  • 22:06: Khalil Dorsey on potential changes to NFL kickoff rules

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 80: Lions free agent fits, draft needs & more from 2024 NFL Combine

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Field Yates, Ben Solak, Matt Miller and Lance Zierlein at the NFL Combine.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to 49ers in NFC Championship Game

On this week's postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 79: Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game preview with Derrick Barnes & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Lomas Brown, Lindsey Pallares, Golden Tate and Derrick Barnes.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Buccaneers 31-23, advance to NFC Championship game at 49ers

On this week's postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 78: Lions-Buccaneers Divisional Round preview with James Houston & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with T.J. Lang, Scott Smith and James Houston.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Jared Goff leads Lions to 24-23 win over Rams in NFC Wild Card Round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 77: Lions-Rams playoff preview with Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Dan Miller, Jourdan Rodrigue, Taylor Decker and Alim McNeill.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Vikings 30-20 in Week 18, will host Rams in Wild Card round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 and previews the Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 76: Ifeatu Melifonwu on late-season breakout & Lions-Vikings in Week 18

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Mike O'Hara, Mark Craig and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Kerby Joseph and Jon Machota.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 74: Jared Goff helps preview Lions' divisional matchup against Vikings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Jared Goff and Kevin Seifert.
