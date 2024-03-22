Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 81: Lions re-sign Reeves-Maybin, Glasgow, Skipper & Dorsey for 2024

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Detroit Lions' re-signings during 2024 NFL Free Agency. To start, Tim is joined by All-Pro special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin to discuss his new role as NFLPA President, returning to Detroit for another contract and the importance of his teammates to his 2023 success. Next, Lions guard Graham Glasgow stops by to discuss why he chose to re-sign with the Lions, how excited he is to play under Ben Johnson again and how the offensive line can improve in 2024. Tim is then joined by another offensive lineman as Dan Skipper chats about his newfound fame, Dan Campbell's extension and what he's working on this offseason. To finish the episode, defensive back Khalil Dorsey and Tim talk through the impact of special teams on last year's successful season, Dorsey's catch on a fake punt in Dallas and how the potential new kickoff rule will change some strategy for the Lions. Stay tuned for more Lions offseason coverage coming soon!