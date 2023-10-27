Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 66: Previewing Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Detroit

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for Monday Night Football's return to Ford Field. After last week's loss to the Ravens, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 30. To start, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to break down the latest news, notes and fallout from the Week 7 loss in Baltimore. The two then get into this week's Key Matchups for the game, including Kerby Joseph vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Penei Sewell vs. Maxx Crosby and more. After that, Vic Tafur of The Athletic calls in to give an opposing view of the Lions and detail how the Raiders may plan to attack Aaron Glenn's defense. Check back for postgame coverage from Lions-Raiders on Monday night!