Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 66: Previewing Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Detroit

Oct 27, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for Monday Night Football's return to Ford Field. After last week's loss to the Ravens, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 30. To start, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to break down the latest news, notes and fallout from the Week 7 loss in Baltimore. The two then get into this week's Key Matchups for the game, including Kerby Joseph vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Penei Sewell vs. Maxx Crosby and more. After that, Vic Tafur of The Athletic calls in to give an opposing view of the Lions and detail how the Raiders may plan to attack Aaron Glenn's defense. Check back for postgame coverage from Lions-Raiders on Monday night!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 2:56: Key Matchups for Lions vs. Raiders
  • 17:24: Vic Tafur on Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers & more Raiders news

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 65: Lions at Ravens preview with Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Lang ahead of Week 7

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with T.J. Lang, Brian Wacker & Isaiah Buggs.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 64: Josh Reynolds on career-best start, Lions at Buccaneers preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Scott Smith and Josh Reynolds.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions improve to 4-1, beat Panthers 42-24 in Week 5

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 63: Tracy Walker III previews Lions vs. Panthers ahead of Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Mike O'Hara and Tracy Walker III.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions defeat Packers 34-20, David Montgomery scores 3 TD in primetime

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 62: Key Matchups for Lions at Packers on Thursday Night Football

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game ahead of Thursday Night Football.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Falcons 20-6 thanks to seven sacks in Week 3

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 61: John Cominsky on playing former team, stopping Falcons' run game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Michael Rothstein, Dannie Rogers and John Cominsky.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown 2023 Week 2: Lions lose in overtime to Seahawks 37-31

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 60: Brian Branch on his first NFL pick-six, facing Seahawks in Week 2

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with John Boyle, Brian Branch and Lomas Brown.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Chiefs 21-20 in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
