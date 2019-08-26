Lions preparing for final preseason game

The end of the preseason is near, with the final games Thursday night for all 32 NFL teams. Roster cuts start shortly thereafter, and then it's off and running into regular-season mode.

The Lions have had coaches planning for Arizona Week 1 for awhile now, but Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Monday that his focus is strictly on this week. He owes it to the players still fighting to make the roster.

"We have guys out there that are fighting for jobs, guys that are trying to live out their dreams, and things that are really important to them, and you want to make sure that as a coach you're doing everything possible to allow them to have that opportunity," Patricia said.

"From a standpoint of being little kids, growing up in the game of football, we understand what the dreams are, and how passionate and important that is. Now being in this situation you want to make sure you're giving every avenue possible to allow those guys to be able to hopefully fulfill that."

This is a critical week for backups and depth players. We've seen it many times over the years where jobs have been won or lost based on the last week of practice and the last preseason game.