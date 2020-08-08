training-camp-news

Presented by

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 08:26 AM

Lions plan to utilize Jamie Collins Sr.'s versatility

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

According to NextGen stats, new Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. was one of four players last season with at least 20 percent of his snaps aligned at edge rusher, defensive tackle and linebacker, which shows what kind of versatility Detroit is getting in Collins.

He played 81 percent of the snaps for New England's top-ranked defense last year and recorded 81 tackles, 21 quarterback hurries, 10 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

When it comes to how Lions head coach Matt Patricia and defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will use Collins in their scheme this season, expect more of the same -- Collins moving all around the defense, potentially from snap to snap.

"I try to look at it through the lens of the quarterback," Patricia said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters when asked about Collins. "Jamie Collins is definitely one of those guys that when the quarterback looks over to the other side of the defense, they try to figure out, 'OK, where is this guy and what is he doing?'

"I think when you can keep that moving or make it a variable for the quarterback each and every snap, that just adds to what the quarterback has to think about. When you can do things like that with players, and certainly Jamie is one of those guys, it helps."

It's completely plausible based on Collins' size and extreme athleticism that he plays anywhere within the front seven at any certain time. Not only was Collins one of the best off-the-ball pass rushers from the linebacker position a year ago, he was also among the top graded cover linebackers in the league. His seven sacks would have tied for the team lead in Detroit a year ago. What he does is give Patricia and Undlin a lot of options.

"Inside. Outside. It's my job. I'm here doing what's best for the team," Collins said this week. "I just want my teammates to know that I got their back. Wherever they need me, I'm there. It is what it is. They put me inside, I'll play inside. They put me outside, I'll play outside. That's me anyway."

Detroit ranked among the bottom of the league in most major defensive statistical categories a year ago. They were also 24th in total takeaways and 24th in turnover differential. Their seven interceptions were tied for the lowest in the league.

The Lions revamped their defense this offseason with potentially half a dozen new starters with the hopes of getting more contact on the quarterback and more hands on the football.

"When it comes to the ball, I'm kind of greedy, so I like to switch it up every now and then and hunt for ball," Collins said of his position flexibility.

"I like to rush the passer, but a lot of times I like to catch interceptions, too. So, I'll do whatever. They want me to play safety, I'll drop some weight and play safety. It's my job. Whatever they pay me to do, I'm going to do."

Related Content

Head coach Matt Patricia
news

What first week of player workouts looked like for Lions

How did the first week of training camp player workouts go? Head coach Matt Patricia weighs in.
Davis & Collins Sr. already bonding, learning from each other
news

Davis & Collins Sr. already bonding, learning from each other

Linebackers Jarrad Davis and Jamie Collins Sr. are already bonding and learning from each other as new teammates.
Tackle Taylor Decker
news

Decker: Lions' offensive line working to get in sync

The Lions' offensive line put in a lot of virtual work this offseason, and now they're looking to get in sync with in-person practices approaching.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

2020 training camp preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman previews the quarterback position heading into training camp practices.
Kicker Matt Prater
news

Prater 'definitely' thinks he could kick a 65-yarder

Matt Prater, who is entering his 14th NFL season, thinks he could top his own record for longest field goal.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis
news

How Jarrad Davis made the most of his unique offseason

Linebacker Jarrad Davis worked hard this offseason to better prepare himself for the 2020 season.
Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow
news

2020 training camp preview: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the offensive line heading into training camp practices.
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai
news

2020 training camp preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman previews the linebacker position heading into training camp practices.
2020 training camp preview: Tight end
news

2020 training camp preview: Tight end

Tim Twentyman previews the tight end position heading into training camp practices.
General manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia
news

Lions could benefit from expanded practice squad this year

Head coach Matt Patricia explains why the Detroit Lions practice squad could be even more important this year.
Head coach Matt Patricia
news

How Lions plan to maximize training camp practice time

Head coach Matt Patricia talked to reporters about how the Detroit Lions are planning to maximize the training camp practice time they've been allotted by the NFL this year.

Advertising