Lions plan to utilize Jamie Collins Sr.'s versatility

It's completely plausible based on Collins' size and extreme athleticism that he plays anywhere within the front seven at any certain time. Not only was Collins one of the best off-the-ball pass rushers from the linebacker position a year ago, he was also among the top graded cover linebackers in the league. His seven sacks would have tied for the team lead in Detroit a year ago. What he does is give Patricia and Undlin a lot of options.

"Inside. Outside. It's my job. I'm here doing what's best for the team," Collins said this week. "I just want my teammates to know that I got their back. Wherever they need me, I'm there. It is what it is. They put me inside, I'll play inside. They put me outside, I'll play outside. That's me anyway."

Detroit ranked among the bottom of the league in most major defensive statistical categories a year ago. They were also 24th in total takeaways and 24th in turnover differential. Their seven interceptions were tied for the lowest in the league.

The Lions revamped their defense this offseason with potentially half a dozen new starters with the hopes of getting more contact on the quarterback and more hands on the football.

"When it comes to the ball, I'm kind of greedy, so I like to switch it up every now and then and hunt for ball," Collins said of his position flexibility.