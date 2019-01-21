Lions on the lookout for more playmakers

PASS RUSH

Sacks and forced fumbles are huge plays that not only derail an opponent's drive, but can change the course of the game. The Lions recorded 43 sacks on the year, the 11th most in football, and their 130 quarterback hurries were the 10th most, according to Pro Football Focus statistics. Not bad. Those sacks were spread out among 14 players with defensive end Romeo Okwara leading the way with 7.5. Ten sacks were produced from blitzing linebackers or players rushing from the secondary.

Imagine if the Lions get the same kind of production spread among a number of different players and positions, like we saw this past season, but also add an elite pass rusher who can consistently produce double-digit sack numbers on his own. That would be tough for opposing offenses to handle.

Rookie defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand led the Lions with two forced fumbles. He was the only player to record more than one. Detroit forced 10 fumbles on the year and recovered seven of them, which ranked 19th in the NFL.

TIGHT END

Compared to the rest of the league, the Lions got little production from the tight end position in the pass game. As run blockers, the unit was good.

There were 41 tight ends across the league that recorded more receptions than Detroit's leading pass catcher at the position (Levine Toilolo with 21).

We saw Eric Ebron, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and others not only make big plays between the 20's this season, but be very dangerous weapons in the red zone as well. Tight ends can be such a matchup problem for defenses because of their size and speed. That's only magnified in the confines of the red zone.

The Lions ranked 24th in red zone scoring at just over 53 percent. Second-year tight end Michael Roberts recorded three red-zone touchdowns for the Lions this year. Toilolo had one, but that was off a fake field goal. Detroit could use another playmaker at the position, not only between the 20's, but also in the red zone.

WIDE RECEIVER

Second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2018, and there's no reason to think more aren't on the horizon. He also led the team with 350 yards gained after the catch.

Veteran Marvin Jones Jr. was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2017. He is a proven commodity at the position. A knee injury ended his 2018 season prematurely.

After trading Golden Tate at the deadline, there was a void, however, in terms of players in the slot that could separate from defenders and make plays after the catch. The Lions ranked outside of the top 10 in yards after the catch for the first time since 2009.