Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown 2023 Week 2: Lions lose in overtime to Seahawks 37-31

Sep 17, 2023 at 08:01 PM

On this postgame episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The two discuss the Lions' loss in the turnover battle, the team's solid offensive performance and highlight yet another 100-yard game from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After recapping the latest injury news from today's game, Tim and PJ then look ahead to next week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 60: Brian Branch on his first NFL pick-six, facing Seahawks in Week 2

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with John Boyle, Brian Branch and Lomas Brown.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Chiefs 21-20 in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 59: Amon-Ra St. Brown talks Lions offense before 2023 opener at Chiefs

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down this week's game with Jesse Newell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dan Miller.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 58: Derrick Barnes on third season & 5 things to watch in preseason finale

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 57: Cam Sutton & Glover Quin talk Lions' secondary, Jaguars practices

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions legend Glover Quin and cornerback Cam Sutton.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 56: Sam LaPorta on Lions-Giants practices & 2023 NFC North breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with tight end Sam LaPorta and NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 55: Taylor Decker & more talk start of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down camp with Taylor Decker, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan and Ben Solak.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 54: Peter King previews 2023 Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman speaks to NBC Sports' Peter King.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 53: Wayne Blair on new-look Lions defense & his love for coaching

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions defensive quality control coach Wayne Blair.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 52: David Corrao breaks down Lions' edge rushers entering training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions outside linebackers coach David Corrao.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 22: John Cominsky talks d-line and hometown football camp

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.
Advertising