Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown 2023 Week 2: Lions lose in overtime to Seahawks 37-31

On this postgame episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The two discuss the Lions' loss in the turnover battle, the team's solid offensive performance and highlight yet another 100-yard game from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After recapping the latest injury news from today's game, Tim and PJ then look ahead to next week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.