Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to Bears 28-13 in Week 14 matchup in Chicago

Dec 10, 2023 at 11:56 PM

On this postgame episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The two discuss the Lions' season-high in penalties, the team's third quarter struggles and a big game from Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. After recapping all the notes from Sunday's game, Tim and PJ then look ahead to next week's game against the Denver Broncos.

