Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 67: Lions sit at 6-2, lead NFC North at bye week with Field Yates

Nov 03, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the first eight weeks of the Detroit Lions' season with Field Yates of ESPN. First off, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to react to the Lions acquiring wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline. The two talk through the exchange with the Browns before moving on to the rest of the trade deadline, including notes on the Bears' trade for Montez Sweat and the 49ers' move for Chase Young. After that, Tim and PJ discuss the latest injury news before noting five matchups to watch this week while the Lions are on the bye. To wrap things up, ESPN's Field Yates calls in to discuss the Lions' win on Monday Night Football, his thoughts on the activity at the trade deadline and how the Lions can improve in their next nine games and beyond. Stay tuned next week for a full preview as the Lions head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Lions trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones from Cleveland Browns
  • 3:23: Reacting to the rest of the NFL Trade Deadline
  • 6:09: Latest Lions news heading into the bye week
  • 8:50: Five games to watch in Week 9
  • 14:41: Field Yates on the Lions' first half, trading for DPJ and more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 66: Previewing Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Detroit

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 65: Lions at Ravens preview with Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Lang ahead of Week 7

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with T.J. Lang, Brian Wacker & Isaiah Buggs.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 64: Josh Reynolds on career-best start, Lions at Buccaneers preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Scott Smith and Josh Reynolds.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions improve to 4-1, beat Panthers 42-24 in Week 5

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 63: Tracy Walker III previews Lions vs. Panthers ahead of Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Mike O'Hara and Tracy Walker III.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions defeat Packers 34-20, David Montgomery scores 3 TD in primetime

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 62: Key Matchups for Lions at Packers on Thursday Night Football

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game ahead of Thursday Night Football.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Falcons 20-6 thanks to seven sacks in Week 3

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 61: John Cominsky on playing former team, stopping Falcons' run game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Michael Rothstein, Dannie Rogers and John Cominsky.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown 2023 Week 2: Lions lose in overtime to Seahawks 37-31

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Advertising