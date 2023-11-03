Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 67: Lions sit at 6-2, lead NFC North at bye week with Field Yates

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the first eight weeks of the Detroit Lions' season with Field Yates of ESPN. First off, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to react to the Lions acquiring wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline. The two talk through the exchange with the Browns before moving on to the rest of the trade deadline, including notes on the Bears' trade for Montez Sweat and the 49ers' move for Chase Young. After that, Tim and PJ discuss the latest injury news before noting five matchups to watch this week while the Lions are on the bye. To wrap things up, ESPN's Field Yates calls in to discuss the Lions' win on Monday Night Football, his thoughts on the activity at the trade deadline and how the Lions can improve in their next nine games and beyond. Stay tuned next week for a full preview as the Lions head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers.