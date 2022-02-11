Lions' late-season fight & improvement a credit to Campbell

Feb 11, 2022 at 08:05 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

LOS ANGELES – Lions players couldn't say enough good things this season about what it was like to play for head coach Dan Campbell and the staff he assembled in Detroit. It wasn't just lip service, either. The team battled and played hard to the last whistle Week 18, which proves he's got the support of the locker room.

Detroit played its best football toward the end of the season, when they had nothing but pride to play for, and people around the NFL took notice.

"The evaluation from ownership and the front office should be is the team fighting? Are they playing hard? Do they still believe there's hope? Do they practice hard and play hard? That's the one barometer," former Lions head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said this week when asked about Campbell's first year in Detroit.

"And the other one is OK, they are playing hard, but are they improving too? Are they getting better in some areas? Are the young kids growing up? I think you're seeing that there. I really do. Hopefully that bodes well for next season."

Charles H. Wright Museum photos

View photos from DLA Field Trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum.

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 81

Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Social Media Manager Lauren Harper, Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 81

Social Media Manager Lauren Harper, Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) & students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) & students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 81

during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Community Relations Coordinator Rebecca Springle during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 81

Community Relations Coordinator Rebecca Springle during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 81

Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 81

Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 81

Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 81

Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 81

Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 81

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Lions were forced to play a lot of young players this year because of circumstances and injuries. And when young players are forced into big roles early in their careers, there are going to be growing pains. We saw that early in the year with this team, despite there still being opportunities to win games early with a couple more bounces going their way.

But the encouraging thing for Lions fans should be how those young guys were no longer making the same mistakes later in the year when the team started playing more consistent football. There was tangible growth, and that's a credit to Campbell and his staff.

Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are also trying to change the culture in Detroit, including more collaboration as a staff and between staffs, and creating a place in Detroit where players want to come play.

"I really like the way Dan Campbell is trying to get the culture changed there," Hall of Fame offensive lineman Tony Boselli said. "Big fan of that. I thought they played better as the season went on and I think that's a place that can turn it around quick. They have a high draft pick, add some players in free agency and it'll be interesting to see what they do."

If there was one common theme in asking people around the league about the Lions this week in Los Angeles, it's that they're viewed as a much better team than their record might indicate, and a team people think has the right coach in place to usher in a culture change, and with it, more wins.

Related Content

news

Offensive line emerging as a strength, could be a top unit in 2022

The Detroit Lions' offensive line is emerging as a strength for the team, and could be one of the top units in the league in 2022.
news

Oruwariye: Being a lockdown cornerback should always be the goal

Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye said being a lockdown cornerback should always be the goal, and he's going to continue to work towards that this offseason.
news

NFL analysts have high praise for St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and the NFL community is taking notice.
news

5 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

Catch up on all the league-wide news from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's annual press conference.
news

324 prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 prospects have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

For Aidan Hutchinson, potential to stay in Michigan & help Lions 'would mean a lot'

If the Detroit Lions drafted Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, he said it would be really exciting to come in and help the team continue to improve.
news

Brockers thinks Lions are a couple pieces away from taking off

Lions defensive end Michael Brockers thinks Detroit is just a couple pieces away from a big turnaround in 2022.
news

Q&A with Barry Sanders: Lions' run game, Campbell's first year as HC & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Lions Legend Barry Sanders in Los Angeles for a Q&A session covering Detroit's run game, Dan Campbell's first year as head coach and more.
news

How Cephus & Benson factor into Lions' plans at WR

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El recently shared his thoughts on how Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson factor into the Detroit Lions' plans at WR.
news

Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who talked about his offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 and more.
news

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas has Michigan ties, grew up a Lions fan

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas, who has Michigan ties and grew up a Lions fan, was excited to work with the Detroit coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, even though his week was cut short due to injury.
Advertising