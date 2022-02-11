Lions' late-season fight & improvement a credit to Campbell

LOS ANGELES – Lions players couldn't say enough good things this season about what it was like to play for head coach Dan Campbell and the staff he assembled in Detroit. It wasn't just lip service, either. The team battled and played hard to the last whistle Week 18, which proves he's got the support of the locker room.

Detroit played its best football toward the end of the season, when they had nothing but pride to play for, and people around the NFL took notice.

"The evaluation from ownership and the front office should be is the team fighting? Are they playing hard? Do they still believe there's hope? Do they practice hard and play hard? That's the one barometer," former Lions head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said this week when asked about Campbell's first year in Detroit.